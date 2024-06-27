Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CS Moses Kuria.

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kuria blasts DP Gachagua over incompetent NIS remarks, says he chaired Finance Bill committee

CS Kuria pointed out that the committee that endorsed the bill was chaired by the deputy president.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Trade and Public service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his attack on National Intelligence Service Boss Noordin Haji whom he said misinformed President William Ruto over the Finance Bill 2024 which has since been returned to Parliament.

In a statement posted on his X account, CS Kuria pointed out that the committee that endorsed the bill was chaired by the deputy president.

”The Committee meeting that endorsed the original Finance Bill which included VAT for milk and bread was chaired by the Deputy President. What a lying, dishonorable man!” posted Kuria.

Gachagua had on Wednesday accused the NIS of failing to advise him and President William Ruto that Kenyans will reject the Finance Bill.

Speaking during a press conference in Mombasa on Wednesday, the DP says that the unit instead fed him with lies linking him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the chaos.

He has now called for the resignation of NIS Director General Noordin Haji.

“There has been a failure in intelligence and advise received. The President has now agreed we need to listen to the people,” he stated.

“The security sector was caught off-guard by the intensity of the protests. Had NIS DG Noordin Haji done his job, we would not be where we are today.”

He further stated that ” Haji must take responsibility for the deaths and the breach of Parliament. He must resign.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IMF concerned over violence, loss of life during anti-Finance Bill protests

IMF’s Director of Communications Julie Kozack asserted that the organization is keen on working with Kenya to ensure that the country witnesses sustainable growth.

51 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Blinken calls President Ruto, urges restraint, non-violence against protestors

Blinken assured that the US is committed to work with Kenya to address its economic challenges.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s humbling shows power of African youth

The events that led William Ruto to abandon his budget might in time be seen as a milestone moment – not only for Kenya’s president but...

2 hours ago

County News

Gachagua Appeals for Patience on Capitation Funds, Highlights Government Commitment to Education

The Deputy President highlighted the government’s substantial investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to equip the youth with competitive job market...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

What next for the Finance Bill 2024 following Ruto’s withdrawal

The Bill was passed by MPs, sparking widespread violence during demonstrations that resulted in over 20 deaths, 300 injuries, and more than 50 arrests.

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High-Level Government Offices to Face Budget Cuts Amid Austerity Measures

Thousands of youths took to the streets on Tuesday rejecting the Bill while accusing the president of forcing it on Kenyans. He subsequently sent...

14 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua Calls for Spy Chief Haji’s Resignation For Failing To Advise the President

He blames Haji for for failing to gather intelligence that could have prevented the chaos that erupted across the country on Tuesday, leading to...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We have a dysfunctional NIS, DP Gachagua claims after Finance Bill flop

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 26 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the National Intelligence Service (NIS) failed to advise him President William Ruto that...

17 hours ago
Advertisement