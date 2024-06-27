CS Kuria blasts DP Gachagua over incompetent NIS remarks, says he chaired Finance Bill committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Trade and Public service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his attack on National Intelligence Service Boss Noordin Haji whom he said misinformed President William Ruto over the Finance Bill 2024 which has since been returned to Parliament.

In a statement posted on his X account, CS Kuria pointed out that the committee that endorsed the bill was chaired by the deputy president.

”The Committee meeting that endorsed the original Finance Bill which included VAT for milk and bread was chaired by the Deputy President. What a lying, dishonorable man!” posted Kuria.

Gachagua had on Wednesday accused the NIS of failing to advise him and President William Ruto that Kenyans will reject the Finance Bill.

Speaking during a press conference in Mombasa on Wednesday, the DP says that the unit instead fed him with lies linking him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the chaos.

He has now called for the resignation of NIS Director General Noordin Haji.

“There has been a failure in intelligence and advise received. The President has now agreed we need to listen to the people,” he stated.

“The security sector was caught off-guard by the intensity of the protests. Had NIS DG Noordin Haji done his job, we would not be where we are today.”

He further stated that ” Haji must take responsibility for the deaths and the breach of Parliament. He must resign.”

