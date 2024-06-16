Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Courts Will Be Closed Nationwide on Tuesday to Mourn Slain Magistrate Monica Kivuti

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya – Chief Justice Martha Koome has ordered the closure of all courts across Kenya on Tuesday to mourn the tragic death of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti, who was shot at the Makadara Law Courts on Thursday.

Kivuti, who was shot by a senior police officer aggrieved by her ruling against his wife, succumbed to her injuries on Friday night at Nairobi Hospital.

The magistrate had cancelled a bond for the accused person who was the wife of the police officer, when he suddenly walked into the courtroom and opened fire.

Three other police officers were injured in the incident as they tried to tackle the rogue policeman who was eventually gunned down inside the court.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CJ Koome directed that all Judiciary flags fly at half-mast until Magistrate Kivuti is laid to rest. “The Judiciary flag will fly at half-mast from today (Saturday) across all court stations until Hon Kivuti is laid to rest,” she announced.

The decision was reached following a meeting of the Judiciary Leadership Team (JLT), which comprises the leadership of all five Superior Courts, the Magistracy, Kadhis Courts, Tribunals, the Magistrates and Judges Association, and the Judicial Staff Association.

The JLT resolved to declare Tuesday, June 18, a day of mourning for the entire Judiciary to show solidarity with Kivuti’s family, friends, colleagues, and all Judges, Judicial officers, and staff deeply affected by the incident.

CJ Koome confirmed that all court sittings and matters listed for June 18 across all courts and tribunals are suspended. “No Court will sit on this day. Matters that had been listed on Tuesday across all Courts and Tribunals will be accommodated in the Court diaries on a priority basis,” she said.

Presiding Judges and heads of stations are directed to lead remembrance meetings in common rooms at all court stations across the country on the day of mourning at 10 am to commiserate with Kivuti’s family and one another. Courts in Nairobi will convene at Makadara and Milimani Law Courts for the commemoration.

CJ Koome emphasized that the tragic incident highlights the Judiciary’s long-standing security concerns. The JLT meeting focused on discussing Kivuti’s murder and the ongoing threats to the safety of Judges, Judicial officers, and staff in the line of duty.

