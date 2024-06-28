Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Several people were shot by police after storming Parliament on June 25, 2024 when MPs passed the controverial Finance Bill.

Kenya

Court bars police from using violent measures during protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – The High Court on Friday prohibited the National Police Service (NPS) from using excessive force during protests.

In the ruling issued by Justice Mugure Thande, the police have consequently been barred from employing water cannons, tear gas, live ammunition, rubber bullets, or other harsh measures against protestors.

The ruling resulted from a petition filed by lawyer Saitabao Ole Kanchory.

“I find the petitioner has demonstrated that the petition is arguable and not frivolous, he has further demonstrated that it is in the public interest that the orders sought are granted,’ ruled Justice Thande.

Justice Thande further ruled that the police should not use brutal force or any form of violence against protesters.

Additionally, the court issued an order prohibiting the police from committing extrajudicial killings, arrests, abductions, detentions, harassment, intimidation, torture, or any cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment of protesters.

In the petition, Kanchory argued that the police had resorted to arbitrary arrests and illegal abductions of protesters, along with intimidation and harassment.

According to him, the police have been violating the protesters’ rights to liberty and their inalienable freedom from torture.

Protests have been taking place in Kenya for almost two weeks, with Kenyans agitating over the passage of the Finance Bill 2024 and poor governance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite President William Ruto conceding to pressure on Wednesday by withdrawing the Bill and failing to assent it into law, protests continued on Thursday across various towns in the country.

The protests have resulted in significant property destruction and loss of lives, which have been attributed to the excessive force used by the police while confronting the protesters.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist in court seeking orders compelling DP Gachagua to retract ‘incompetence’ remarks against Noordin Haji

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – An activist has moved to court to seek orders compelling Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to retract defamatory statements against...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fire Burns Down Children’s Home In Embu

EMBU, Kenya, Jun 28 – Over 30 children living with various forms of disabilities at Jomo Kenyatta Children’s Home in Embu Town have been...

1 hour ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders banks to seek approval from Finance CS before raising interest rates

This follows a case between Stanbic Bank and Santowels Limited that has clarified the regulatory scope of lenders' discretion on rates.

1 hour ago

Kenya

MP Osoro: I don’t agree with Finance Bill withdrawal, would still have voted yes

The South Mugirango MP opposed the President's move, saying taxpayers should have tightened their belts to reduce the fiscal deficit in the country.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Calm reported in Nairobi, other major towns after protests

Businesses have resumed normal operations, bringing relief to many residents and business owners.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Charred body found in Sunbeam building after anti-Finance Bill demos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The body of a 56-year-old man has been found at Sunbeam building along Mfangano Street in Nairobi following the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Veteran journalist Mutegi Njau is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Veteran journalist Mutegi Njau is dead, his family has announced. In a statement, the family indicated that Mutegi died...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio files petition against KDF deployment to quell protests

Azimio argued that military deployment was unconstitutional as the Gazette notice issued by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was done without any approval of...

21 hours ago
Advertisement