Couple claiming diplomatic immunity after parking illegally fined – China Daily

A couple in a car with a diplomatic license plate, who was involved in a dispute with others due to illegal parking, has been fined by police, the Beijing Public Security Bureau announced on Wednesday.

On Sunday morning, a 61-year-old man surnamed Xu and a 58-year-old woman surnamed Yu, who works for an international organization, drove a car registered under the name of the organization to an intersection of Guangxin Street and Guangtai East Road in Chaoyang district and parked it in the motor vehicle lane, according to a statement posted by the bureau.

“Their parking had already violated traffic rules, affecting the passage of other vehicles. Despite being prompted by other drivers, they still refused to move the car and insulted them with inappropriate remarks, causing a negative social impact,” the statement said, adding that the traffic management department has fined the couple.

During the investigation of the traffic case, the police also found the couple owned dogs without proper registration, so urged the local public security organ to take appropriate action to deal with the illegal pet raising in line with the law, it said.

In addition, the local department has initiated an administrative case linked to Yu’s disruptive behavior to public order, it added.

Over the past few days, a parking video received widespread public outrage after it was posted on Chinese social media platforms. In the video, a woman sitting inside a car parked in the middle of the road and blocking the traffic, is seen responding to some complaints in an arrogant way by saying that she had diplomatic immunity.

Even though the police did not disclose her full name in the statement, some Chinese media had already reported that the woman was Yu Qi, secretary-general of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization.

Before the statement was released, Yu bowed twice and apologized to the public for her inappropriate remarks in a video obtained by the Beijing News.

She said in the video that: “I also realize that my actions have negatively affected the international organization I represent, and I feel deeply remorseful for that.”

Headquartered in Beijing, APSCO was inaugurated in 2008 as an inter-governmental organization, providing a cooperative mechanism for developing countries in the region to be able to main stream peaceful use of space as a drive of development, according to the organization’s website.

By resource sharing in space science, space technology and space application, the organization promotes multilateral cooperation to facilitate capacity building of its members, including Bangladesh, China, Iran, Mongolia, Pakistan, Peru, Thailand and Turkiye.

