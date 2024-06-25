Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan police quelling riots on Nairobi streets on June 20, 2024.

Top stories

“Cops Are at My Gate,” Blogger Gabriel Oguda warned before vanishing in major police crackdown

Among those arrested is blogger Gabriel Oguda, a key supporter of the ongoing protests, and popular influencer Osama Otero, who has been hosting Spaces discussions for Finance Bill protests.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Bloggers Gabriel Oguda and Osama Otero are among content creators and influencers missing following a series of arrests by police ahead of Tuesday’s anti-Finance Bill protests.

The arrests have been linked to state agents, who have recently intensified their crackdown on those believed to be mobilizing the protests. The missing individuals had been making numerous posts critical of the proposed Finance Bill and the government.

The two are said to have been linked to hosting massive X-Spaces discussions against the Finance Bill since protests began last week.

Oguda alerted his followers to his impending arrest early in the morning, disclosing via social media that police officers were outside his home.

“Guys. Cops are at my gate,” Oguda posted on X at 2:18 am before going silent. His arrest was later confirmed by his brother, Zachary Oguda.

“I can confirm that my brother has been taken by unknown gunmen from his house 5 minutes ago,” Zachary posted on X at 2:53 am, informing followers that any posts from the blogger’s accounts were scheduled.

Otero also alerted his followers a few minutes after Oguda’s distress message, disclosing that five people believed to be state agents were knocking at his door.

“Guys [believed to be police officers] are outside where I am,” Otero posted on X at 3 am.

Oguda and Otero have not been heard from since, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other X users suspected to have been abducted include Shad Khalif, who was accosted by unknown individuals in South B before being forced into a vehicle on Sunday, and John Frank Githiaka alias Franje, who was taken by unidentified plainclothes officers from his office at Beast Athletic Offices on Baringo Road in Kahawa Sukari.

A CCTV footage circulated online showed the moment Franje was arrested by men, including a masked individual wearing a bulletproof vest.

Other influencers believed to have been arrested include Drey Mwangi and Harriet, among others. The whereabouts of those abducted are yet to be established, and the government has remained silent on the motive behind the arrests.

On Monday evening, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stated that while the government would allow protests to proceed, it would not tolerate any form of lawlessness or interference from those opposed to the protests.

“Non-protesters and those who hold contrary views with the protesters are also bound by the same Constitutional and legal imperatives,” he said. CS Kindiki maintained that national security organs would remain neutral, apolitical, and firmly enforce the law.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and human rights groups have condemned the arrests, terming them unlawful. LSK President Faith Odhiambo called out the government over the detention of the protesters and urged the public “to be extra vigilant at this time.”

“To these rogue cops and their masters, you may flout and contravene the constitution, but you cannot extinguish its resilient spirit; the law will catch up with you,” she said.

She appealed to the public to share and communicate any information they may have to help establish the whereabouts of the missing influencers.

“We continue to do what we can and must; let us be each other’s keeper,” Odhiambo added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

(VIDEO) I am very proud of our young people and we will engage them – Ruto

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PCS: Finance Bill rejection will be a no confidence vote. We must not allow it

Mudavadi warned the failure of the Bill could be exploited by those opposed to the government to force President Ruto out of office and...

3 days ago

Top stories

Police shot my son, then watched him die: Rex’s mother

Nairobi, Kenya, June 21 – The mother of Rex Kanyike Masai, a 29-year-old man shot dead by police during Thursday’s anti-Finance Bill protests, has...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Congratulation for choosing courage, Duale tells MPs who voted for passage of Finance Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has lauded Members of Parliament for choosing courage and voting to have the  Finance Bill,...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Dozens arrested during anti-Finance Bill Protests In Nairobi, Major Towns

Despite the protests, the controversial Finance Bill 2024 passed its second reading in the National Assembly on Thursday, with 204 votes in favor and...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Thousands Protest as Finance Bill 2024 Passes Second Reading Amid Clashes in Nairobi, other towns

Dozens were injured and others arrested during protests by GenZs against the Finance Bill 2024 on June 20, 2024.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tear Gas Engulfs Parliament Amid Finance Bill Debate and Protests

MPs and staff were directed to move their vehicles to the basement parking as a safety measure when protesters started hurling stones.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio MPs Declare “Battle Far from Over” as Finance Bill Passes First Hurdle

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – President William Ruto secured a significant victory Thursday as the Finance Bill 2024 passed the second reading stage despite...

5 days ago
Advertisement