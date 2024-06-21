Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Congratulation for choosing courage, Duale tells MPs who voted for passage of Finance Bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has lauded Members of Parliament for choosing courage and voting to have the  Finance Bill, 2024 sail through the second reading stage despite the vehement opposition by the public.

The Former National Assembly Majority Leader and Garissa Township MP congratulated the 204 MPs who voted in support of the bill following a rigorous debate that symbolize a sharp division on the legislative document.

“As former legislator I wish to congratulate the Members of the National Assembly from the entire political divide for guiding the country accordingly and we now look forward to the next stage being the Committee of the Whole House where amendments to the Bill will be considered,” he said.

CS Duale stated that despite the Finance Bill 2024 being unpopular due to the legislative proposals which points to taxation in order to finance the current Sh3.9 trillion budget.

“Whereas there may be divided opinion on the Bill which is normal and expected in every mature democracy, what is great is that the constitutionally mandated body being the National Assembly has discharged its mandate and spoken loud and clear,” he stated.

The Defence Cabinet Secretary pointed out that the ‘extensive public participation’ conducted by the Finance and National Planning Committee chaired by Molo MP Kimani Kuria has been fruitful following dropout of key proposals.

“I also note that some of the contentious clauses for which our people had raised concerns with during public participation have already been dropped and are scheduled to be deleted at the Committee Stage,” Duale stated.

“With this, the process of finalization of the Bill has now entered home stretch and we look forward to conclusion of the legislative process. God bless Kenya!” he added.

President William Ruto secured a significant victory Thursday as the Finance Bill 2024 passed the second reading stage despite street protests and opposition from Azimio La Umoja lawmakers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Bill sailed through with 204 votes in favour and 115 against in what has angered Kenyans across the country, mainly the youth who have been on the streets since Tuesday.

The bill now moves to the committee of the whole house, where it will be subjected to various amendments proposed by legislators.

The Committee of the whole will then consider all the proposed amendments and take a vote on each of them. If an amendment is passed, it becomes part of the Bill.

Protests have been held across the country since Tuesday, with the Gen Z leading the charge. On Thursday, protesters clashed with police in Nairobi and other major towns, engaging in running battles and facing tear gas as they tried to reach Parliament.

The bill, which has been a subject of intense debate and public outcry, aims to introduce new tax measures to raise additional revenue for the government’s budget.

However, many Kenyans have expressed concerns over the proposed taxes, arguing that they will further burden the already struggling populace.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

WFP Secures Sh4.8bn To Help Refugees In Kenya

NAIROBI, June 19 (Xinhua) — The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a contribution of 37 million...

52 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA launches probe into shooting of protestor during anti-Finance Bill demonstrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened a probe into Thursday’s fatal shooting of a 29-year-old protestor during the...

57 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges US Congress to extend AGOA set to expire in Feb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- President William Ruto has urged the United States Congress to extend African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) set to expire in...

60 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Blackmail claims reign in National Assembly as Opposition point fingers at Treasury

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Opposition lawmakers have accused the Kenya Kwanza government of using threats and intimidations to ensure passage of the Finance...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Dozens arrested during anti-Finance Bill Protests In Nairobi, Major Towns

Despite the protests, the controversial Finance Bill 2024 passed its second reading in the National Assembly on Thursday, with 204 votes in favor and...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Thousands Protest as Finance Bill 2024 Passes Second Reading Amid Clashes in Nairobi, other towns

Dozens were injured and others arrested during protests by GenZs against the Finance Bill 2024 on June 20, 2024.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tear Gas Engulfs Parliament Amid Finance Bill Debate and Protests

MPs and staff were directed to move their vehicles to the basement parking as a safety measure when protesters started hurling stones.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio MPs Declare “Battle Far from Over” as Finance Bill Passes First Hurdle

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – President William Ruto secured a significant victory Thursday as the Finance Bill 2024 passed the second reading stage despite...

17 hours ago