Comedian Fred Omondi dies in a motorbike accident on Kangundo Road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Comedian Fred Omondi, a brother to popular comedian Eric Omondi died on Saturday morning after he was involved in a road crash along Kangundo Road in Nairobi.

Police said Fred, formerly a member of the Churchill Show, died on the spot after a motorcycle he was on collided with a bus at around 6am near Caltex Petrol Station.

He was a ride pillion at the time of the accident. His rider was reported to be driving against the flow of traffic.

“The incident occurred today, 15/6/24 at around 6:00 am near Caltex Petrol Station, Kangundo Road, involving Motor Vehicle Operated by Forward Sacco from Kayole directions heading towards the CBD and a motorcycle from the opposite side on wrong side (consolidated bank) collided head-on,” read police report obtained by Capital News.

The rider of the motor vehicle suffered serious multiple injuries on both right legs and fractures on both hands, according to police.

He was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased is due to undergo a postmortem examination.

