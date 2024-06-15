Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Comedian Fred Omondi dies in a motorbike accident on Kangundo Road

Police said Fred, formerly a member of the Churchill Show, died on the spot after a motorcycle he was on collided with a bus at around 6am near Caltex Petrol Station.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Comedian Fred Omondi, a brother to popular comedian Eric Omondi died on Saturday morning after he was involved in a road crash along Kangundo Road in Nairobi.

Police said Fred, formerly a member of the Churchill Show, died on the spot after a motorcycle he was on collided with a bus at around 6am near Caltex Petrol Station.

He was a ride pillion at the time of the accident. His rider was reported to be driving against the flow of traffic.

“The incident occurred today, 15/6/24 at around 6:00 am near Caltex Petrol Station, Kangundo Road, involving Motor Vehicle Operated by Forward Sacco from Kayole directions heading towards the CBD and a motorcycle from the opposite side on wrong side (consolidated bank) collided head-on,” read police report obtained by Capital News.

The rider of the motor vehicle suffered serious multiple injuries on both right legs and fractures on both hands, according to police.

He was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased is due to undergo a postmortem examination.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

We’re committed to efficient management of labour mobility: Njogu

PS Njogu said that the government is working towards creating policies that facilitate the smooth and safe movement of the Kenyan workforce abroad.

22 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omenda in Rwanda as EAC security agencies hold joint drills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General John Omenda on Friday graced the official launch of the 13th East...

38 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale preaches Ruto-backed unity message in Kikuyu

Several leaders voiced their opposition to the proposed "one-man, one-shilling" agenda, advocating instead for alternative formulas that ensure equitable distribution of resources across the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Top Vihiga surveyor remanded for graft after EACC-led arrest

EACC Saturday said that Eugene Wandera Wamalwa was arrested by its detectives and presented before the Kakamega Anti-Corruption Court where he denied the charges...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome pledges solidarity with Kivuti’s family, urges sensitivity

Kivuti who was injured in a gun incident during an active court session on Thursday succumbed to gunshot wounds.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 police officers struck dead by a truck outside highway joint

The incident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, ramming into several vehicles and revelers who were leaving the entertainment joint.

5 hours ago
US Ambassador Meg Whitman and President William Ruto share a warm relationship US Ambassador Meg Whitman and President William Ruto share a warm relationship

Kenya

President Ruto not US pawn in Africa – Ambassador Whitman

In May 2024, President Ruto undertook a historic state visit to the United States facilitated by Ambassador Whitman, marking the first such visit by...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio resolves to reject key tax proposals in Finance Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14—The Opposition Coalition has now set its sights on challenging the provisions of the Finance Bill 2024, which is poised to...

20 hours ago