Coal mine flooding leaves one dead – China Daily

One person was killed in a coal mine accident in Shandong province on Saturday, the China Central Television reported on Monday.
The accident happened when water at around 5 pm flooded the Huafeng coal mine in Ningyang county, Tai’an city, trapping eight out of the 10 people working underground.
By 4 am on Monday, rescuers had almost drained the flooded passageway and found one trapped individual, who was confirmed to have no vital signs, said the report.
Currently, over 90 meters of mud has accumulated in the passageway, with the rescue team starting to clear the mud on Monday, a process that is expected to take several days.
The rescue efforts will continue to focus on searching for any remaining trapped individuals while also working to prevent secondary accidents, reported CCTV.
