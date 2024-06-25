CJ Koome concerned over abduction of bloggers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has voiced deep concern regarding the alarming allegations of abductions of protesters during the ongoing mass demonstrations in the country.

Koome, who emphasized the need for adherence to constitutional mandates, insisted that all arrested individuals must be presented before a court of law promptly.

Koome highlighted that these abductions, often executed by unidentified individuals who fail to bring the abducted before a court, represent a severe assault on the rule of law, human rights, and the principles of constitutional governance as outlined in Article 10 of the Constitution.

The CJ called for lawful processing of any criminal actions and urgent investigation and addressing of the abduction allegations related to the ongoing protests while assuring that the judiciary is ready to extend its working hours to ensure that those abducted and arrested are promptly presented before the courts.

Her sentiments come in the wake of abductions of anti-finance bill sympathizers by people believed to be police.

