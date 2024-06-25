City Hall to complete Kihumbuini Stadium construction in 18 months

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured residents of Westlands that the construction of Kihumbuini Stadium will be completed within 18 months.

The stadium, with an estimated cost of Sh277 million, is designed to accommodate 5,000 spectators.

“After 18 months from now, we shall be able to go back there and officially open the stadium,” Governor Sakaja confirmed.

This addition will provide the Kenya Premier League with more options for venues.

Talents, Skill Development and Social Care CEC Member Rosemary Kariuki said the stadium will take KPL closer to area residents.

“The Kenya Premier League will have an opportunity to use the said stadium once it is complete, and people from the area will have an opportunity to experience the premier league at home.”

City Hall generates Sh1 million monthly from Dandora Stadium.

Governor Sakaja noted that similar projects across all 17 sub-counties will be beneficial for the county’s income from sports.

“Plans to construct additional stadiums across the county are underway, with some already under construction and others scheduled for the next financial year,” he mentioned.

Planned stadiums include: Kawangware BP, Jericho, Ziwani, Woodley, Umoja Tena Complex, Highrise and Joe Kadenge.

CECM Kariuki emphasized the economic benefits, saying these stadiums have created numerous business opportunities in their vicinities, thus fostering local business growth.

“The more stadiums we construct, the more opportunities will be created for mwananchi businesses,” she confirmed.

