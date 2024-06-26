Connect with us

City Hall to bear morgue, hospital expenses from Tuesday riot as 12 lay dead

Silantoi said City Hall had confirmed six bodies at City Mortuary and a similar number at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 — City Hall has committed to clear hospital expenses for injured protestors laying in county-run hospitals and meet morgue expenses for twelve bodies.

Health Executive Committee Member Susan Silantoi made the undertaking as human rights groups suggested more unreported deaths following the chaotic breach of Parliament during Tuesday’s anti-Finance Bill (2024) protest.

Silantoi said City Hall had confirmed six bodies at City Mortuary and a similar number at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

“The 12 were received yesterday by the respective mortuary attendants in the respective facilities,” she stated.

The County Executive further confirmed that at least 51 people were treated at county hospitals and discharged.

However, she said, three people were still admitted at Mbagathi Hospital and seven at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

“Some who were received had soft tissue injuries and were treated and released; however, the ten (10), three (3) at Mbagathi and seven (7) at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, are responding positively to treatment,” Silantoi confirmed.

Nairobi County, together with other stakeholders, had set up two camps at Holy Family Basilica and Jamia Mall, where the injured were given first aid.

Serious cases were rushed to various county hospitals.

The County stationed five ambulances and twelve medics who worked with those deployed by different organisations to help the injured get treatment on time.

