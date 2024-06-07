Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall issues auction notices to land rate defaulters

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has revealed that City Hall has issued auction notices to land rate defaulters within the city.

Sakaja averred that the defaulters commutatively owe Nairobi County a staggering Sh1 trillion.

He called on the defaulters to settle their dues, warning that their properties risk being auctioned if they fail to settle their dues in due course.

”We have issued a notice to land defaulters and we will start taking action the week aftrer.We are going to repossess and auction following the procedure of the law because we want Nairobi to work,” said Sakaja.

According to the governor, it is only through paying taxes among them land rates that City Hall will deliver on its mandate.

”We are saying we want services and things to operate properly yet there are people riding on the shoulders of others. The burden of taxation payment is only on a few people,” added Sakaja.

In January Sakaja revealed City hall was hoping to generate sh Sh19 billion from new land rates.

Land rates are among the leading revenue earners for Nairobi County.

The county government had during the same period put a land rates for resident-owning apartment blocks based on the size and location of the unit.

