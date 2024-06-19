City Hall announces planned redevelopment of Lang’ata Cemetery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 — City Hall is set to embark on an ambitious plan to redevelop Nairobi’s Lang’ata Cemetery to address emerging concerns over the poor state of the crowded public graveyard.

Nairobi’s County Executive Committee resolved to develop the cemetery during its 27th Ordinary Session on Tuesday.

Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Cabinet said the plan would see the transformation of the cemetery into a serene memorial ground.

“The Cabinet has RESOLVED to initiate a plan to redevelop Lang’ata Cemetery into a serene memorial ground,” a dispatch by the County Executive Committee reported.

“This visionary project will involve comprehensive landscaping and extensive renovations, including fencing, changing signage, grading, and gravelling of roads inside the cemetery, transforming it into a tranquil place of remembrance and peace.”

This initiative is part of a broader effort to address the pressing capacity challenges at Lang’ata Cemetery.

Nairobi will also partner with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to support a beautification plan.

“We are partnering with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) in the expansion of Lang’ata Cemetery,” City Hall noted.

To bolster the efforts, Sakaja’s Cabinet indicted it was finalising plans to secure an additional 56 acres of land.

The dispatch further noted the County Government was taking proactive steps to ensure future burials are conducted with dignity and respect.

“This ensures that community needs are met with respect and sustainability, maintaining dignity in the management of burial sites.”

Tree felling

The session also addressed environmental conservation and tree management, particularly in light of the arbitrary felling of trees by Kenya Power.

“The Cabinet has expressed grave concern regarding the arbitrary felling of trees by Kenya Power,” City Hall noted.

“Kenya Power must comply with the law, recognizing that the authority to approve tree felling resides with the County Government.”

Sakaja’s Cabinet pointed to an existing agreement between the County and Kenya Power outlines steps for identifying trees to be felled, relocated, or trimmed.

“All tree felling activities must be duly sanctioned and conducted responsibly and sustainably. We have invited Kenya Power to consider underground cabling to minimize tree felling.”

The County Executive Committee highlighted the administration’s commitment to planting 800,000 trees as part of a broader environmental stewardship effort.

“Stringent measures will be implemented to regulate tree felling,” the Committee stated.

“All actions must align with the County’s environmental policies and long-term urban planning objectives.”

The Executive Committee said Tuesday’s resolutions were a demonstration of the County Government’s commitment to efficient land management, revenue optimization, and the creation of green spaces.

“Our mandate is to deliver effective and sustainable solutions that enhance the quality of life in Nairobi,” it noted promising to create “a city that respects its past, manages its present effectively, and plans wisely for the future.”

