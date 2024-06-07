Chinese scientists prove early insulin therapy effective for type 2 diabetes – China Daily

HEFEI — Chinese scientists have demonstrated the effectiveness of early insulin therapy for newly diagnosed patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), which can reduce the risks of stroke and hospitalization due to heart failure compared to those who have not received the treatment.
A joint research team led by Professor Weng Jianping from Anhui Medical University, and scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China, Southern Medical University, and Peking University, conducted a 24-year observational study on the treatment of 5,424 T2D patients across the country.
They found that newly diagnosed T2D patients who underwent the therapy experienced a 31 percent reduced risk of stroke and a 28 percent lower risk of hospitalization due to heart failure.
This study further demonstrates the effectiveness of early insulin therapy in improving biomarkers related to low-grade inflammation and endothelial function, which are known indicators of cardiovascular risk, in newly diagnosed T2D patients.
This provides compelling evidence for adopting early insulin therapy as a first-line treatment option for newly diagnosed patients.
The findings were published in the international journal of Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy in early June.
For more visit China Daily
For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com