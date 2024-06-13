Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting to study policies on promoting the high-quality development of venture capital and hear a report on the current situation of the property market and the consideration on related work in the next step.

The meeting adopted guidelines on improving the long-term mechanism of basic medical insurance participation and draft rules on implementing the registered capital management system of the company law.

A draft law on public health emergency response was also discussed at the meeting.

For more visit China Daily

