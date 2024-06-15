Chinese premier arrives in Australia for official visit: China Daily

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jun 15 — Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here Saturday for an official visit to Australia, the second leg of his three-nation tour.
During his stay, Li and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will co-chair the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting and jointly attend a China-Australia CEO Roundtable Meeting.
Li said the exchanges between China and Australia have a long history, and the friendship between the two peoples remains ever new over time.
In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Australia and the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said. Since then, exchanges and cooperation in various fields have been accelerating and upgrading, while mutual benefit and win-win cooperation have remained the mainstream of bilateral ties.
Last year, Albanese paid a successful visit to China, getting bilateral relations back to the right track after twists and turns, the Chinese premier said.
History has proven that mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and mutually beneficial cooperation are valuable experience in the development of China-Australia relations, and need to be upheld and carried forward, he noted.
