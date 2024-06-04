China’s space weather center monitors solar activity, predicts minor geomagnetic storms – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

China’s National Center for Space Weather (NCSW) reported a recent uptick in solar activity, including several moderate to strong solar flares. These flares, which are powerful bursts of energy released by the sun, have triggered minor geomagnetic storms due to associated coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

Solar flares are categorized by letter based on their strength, ranging from A-class (weakest) to X-class (strongest). Since June, the sun has unleashed three X-class flares, two of which were accompanied by CMEs. CMEs are massive clouds of charged particles that can impact Earth’s magnetosphere, causing geomagnetic storms. Geomagnetic storms can disrupt electronic devices, satellites, and pose risks to astronauts in orbit.

Chen Anqin, chief forecaster at the NCSW, noted that the active solar region responsible for the intense events in early May has rotated back towards Earth. However, she reassured the public that the current activity is less intense and expects only occasional occurrences of strong flares.

Chen explained that increased solar activity is typical during the peak of the 11-year solar cycle. While the current peak exhibits slightly higher activity compared to the previous cycle, it remains less intense than cycles 21 through 23. The NCSW emphasized that there is no need for excessive public concern.

The NCSW predicts moderate solar activity levels in the coming three days, with a possibility of M-class flares and minor disruptions in the Earth’s ionosphere, the uppermost layer of the atmosphere. The center will continue to monitor solar activity and provide updates.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author