China’s former senior provincial political advisor arrested for bribery – China Daily

BEIJING — Yang Kening, a former senior political advisor in Southwest China’s Sichuan province, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said in a statement on Monday.
Yang’s case was handed over to the procuratorial authority following the conclusion of a National Commission of Supervision investigation, the SPP statement said.
Yang was formerly a member of the leading Communist Party of China members group of the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the committee.
In November 2023, China’s top graft-busting body announced that Yang had been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws.
In May, the agency announced that Yang had been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office.
