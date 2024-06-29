China urges NATO to stop shifting blame over Ukraine crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

June 29 – China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged NATO to stop shifting blame over the Ukraine crisis.

The ministry’s spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s claim that China was providing technology to Russia which prolonged the crisis.

“What NATO should do is self-reflection, not arbitrary smear and attack China,” said Lin, who stressed that China is not a creator of or party to the Ukraine crisis and has always been committed to promoting peace talks.

He added that the international community has widely recognized China’s objective and impartial position and constructive role.

“We urge the NATO side to stop shifting blame and sowing discord, not fuel the flame and stoke bloc confrontation, but rather do something practical for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis,” said the Chinese spokesperson.

