China launches emergency drought response in key crop production areas – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

China’s top agricultural authority initiated a Level-3 emergency response for agricultural drought in four of the major crop production provinces on Monday.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday that it will strengthen the coordination of drought conditions, soil moisture and seedling condition to ensure effective drought resistance for summer planting and management in the provinces of Hebei, Shandong, Shanxi and Henan.

The ministry will leverage the role of large and medium-sized irrigation canals, carry out artificial rain enhancement operations in a timely manner and coordinate manpower and machinery for watering to seize the crucial planting window for crops such as corn and soybeans.

In areas with insufficient emergency water sources, the ministry will provide guidance on modifying the crop planting structure to cultivate varieties with shorter growth cycles, maximizing the utilization of agricultural land.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author