Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A construction site of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. /Xinhua

Africa

China hopes U.S. will do something concrete for Africa’s development: spokesperson

Published

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) — China hopes the United States will contribute real money to and do something concrete for the development and revitalization of Africa, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on U.S. President Joe Biden’s negative comments on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Mao said the people of the BRI participating countries have the best say on the initiative. China has signed in excess of 200 Belt and Road cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations since the initiative was put forward over a decade ago.

She noted that Belt and Road cooperation has brought tangible benefits to the people of participating countries and has been widely welcomed by the international community.

Africa is one of the regions actively participating in the Belt and Road cooperation, Mao said.

Thanks to the Belt and Road, many African countries have built their first highways, first sea bridges and first industrial parks, and Africa has seen the construction of its first disease control center with complete facilities, covering the whole continent, she added.”It is easy to criticize others in doing something, but the hard part is doing it better than others,” Mao said.

“We hope the United States will contribute real money to and do something concrete for the development and revitalization of Africa,” Mao said.  

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News