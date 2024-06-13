China has 440m motor vehicles, 530m drivers – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As of the end of May this year, the number of motor vehicles nationwide reached 440 million, with 340 million being cars, and the total number of drivers reached 530 million, an officer from the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.

Wang Qiang, director of the ministry’s Traffic Management Bureau, said that over the past 10 years, the average annual increase in car registrations has reached 20 million, and the average annual number of new drivers has hit 28 million.

“Both in terms of total quantity and incremental amount, China ranks first in the world,” he said.

The ministry has continued to meet the public’s new expectations for efficient, convenient, and intelligent services. Over 100 reform measures have been introduced since 2017, reducing costs for people and businesses by more than 100 billion yuan, Wang said.

The measures have also reduced the number of required documents by over 4 billion, provided convenience for more than 100 million people with cross-provincial vehicle inspections, license applications, and replacements, he said, adding that further reforms will be carried out to facilitate and improve the efficiency of traffic management services.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author