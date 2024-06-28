Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Charred body of 56-year-old man found in Sunbeam building after anti-Finance Bill demos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The body of a 56-year-old man has been found at Sunbeam building along Mfangano Street in Nairobi following the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

According to a police report, the charred body was found by workers who were clearing debris from the building in the aftermath of the protests that saw the building set ablaze.

”Officers rushed to the scene where they found a burnt body of a male adult in one of the rooms on third floor. The body was identified by family members as Mathew Njoroge aged 56yrs,” the report stated in part.

On Tuesday, looters who took advantage of the chaos ransacked business for the better part of the afternoon.

Several people also broke into supermarkets across the city, including Quickmart on Ronald Ngala Street, Carrefour in Nairobi CBD, and Naivas on Moi Avenue.

Shops located in Nairobi’s downtown bore the heaviest brunt with looters ransacking the premises and making away with properties whose worth has not been immediately disclosed.

Sianda Building located along Ronald Ngala Road, was also vandalized and later set on fire on the evening of Tuesday leaving extensive damages to the businesses while RNG plaza at the edge of Ronald Ngala Street was broken into and electronics stolen.

In the ensuing melee, rioters overran the police and stormed into parliament buildings setting a section of the senate ablaze.

Looters also broke into Uganda House along Kenyatta Avenue and made away with goods of unknown value before setting it on fire.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Veteran journalist Mutegi Njau is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Veteran journalist Mutegi Njau is dead, his family has announced. In a statement, the family indicated that Mutegi died...

52 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio files petition against KDF deployment to quell protests

Azimio argued that military deployment was unconstitutional as the Gazette notice issued by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was done without any approval of...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

7 people injured during Homa bay protests

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jun 27 – Seven people have suffered police gunshot wounds and rushed to Homa bay county Teaching and Referral Hospital following...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Haiti vows to restore order with Kenya-led force’s help

Rocked by decades of instability, the Caribbean nation has seen an escalation of violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse three years ago.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Northern Kenya leaders condemn Gachagua’s remarks undermining NIS, Presidency

The leaders indicated that the DP's sentiments demean the presidency and are now demanding that he resigns or face impeachment.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF patrol City streets ahead of ruling on deployment

KDF personnel could be seen snaking through protestors but they stayed short of engaging them.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Business Community members in Nairobi CBD, chase away protesters after Tuesday’s looting

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27 – Traders and members of the business community in downtown Nairobi have chased away protesters who were attempting to hold...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police fire tear gas at renewed Kenya protests

There has been heavy deployment of security forces, including the military, and roads are blocked around key buildings in the capital

21 hours ago
Advertisement