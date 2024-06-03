Connect with us

CGIAR Announces Inaugural Science Week to Promote Sustainable Food Systems

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 3 – CGIAR, the world’s largest publicly-funded research partnership dedicated to securing a sustainable future for food, nutrition, and climate, is set to host its first-ever Science Week from July 1-5, 2024.

The event will be held at the United Nations Campus in Nairobi, Kenya.

As the global community grapples with the impacts of climate change on food, land, and water systems, CGIAR Science Week aims to galvanize efforts towards sustainable solutions.

The event will gather leading scientists, policymakers, industry experts, and advocates to tackle these critical challenges.

“With science, we can reimagine a sustainable and healthy future for people and the planet,” said Dr. Ismahane Elouafi, CGIAR Executive Managing Director.

The event will focus on consultations regarding CGIAR’s proposed research programs for 2025-2030, offering a platform to shape the scientific agenda addressing the world’s urgent issues.

Confirmed participants and partners include the Government of Kenya, the African Union, the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA), and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

“At the inaugural CGIAR Science Week, we will bring together the people, ideas, and innovations that can make this ambition a reality,”said Elouafi.

CGIAR Science Week represents a pivotal moment for global collaboration in agricultural and climate research, striving to inspire innovative solutions for sustainable food systems.

