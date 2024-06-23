Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Paul Kagame.

Africa

Campaigns begin ahead of presidential, legislative polls in Rwanda

Kagame is seeking reelection following a 2015 constitutional amendment that allowed him to run for three more terms.

Published

KIGALI, June 23 (Xinhua) — Campaigning started Saturday in Rwanda ahead of next month’s presidential and legislative elections.

Three presidential candidates are in the race including incumbent President Paul Kagame of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF), Frank Habineza of the opposition Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate. Kagame, who has been in power since 2000, launched his campaign in Musanze district, northern Province, where he told a huge rally that the RPF politics is about ensuring the development of all Rwandans without leaving anyone behind. 

“Democracy is about personal choice of what you want and freedom of choice. In (a) democracy no one chooses for you, and that should be clear …that choice depends on Rwanda’s uniqueness,” he said to applause from the crowd. “We overcame a lot together, and so much more will be achieved,” Kagame told thousands of supporters dressed in party colours.

The RPF candidate will address rallies at 19 campaign sites during the three-week campaign trail. RPF’s manifesto for the next five years unveiled earlier this year will be to build on what has been achieved so far toward the country’s national Vision 2050 which aims at achieving sustainable development and better quality of life for every Rwandan, according to the party’s chairperson. Kagame, 66, has accused Western countries of adopting “double standards” on democracy, following criticism about his long stay in power. He won the last election in 2017 for a seven-year term with 98.63 percent of the vote, according to official data.

Kagame is seeking reelection following a 2015 constitutional amendment that allowed him to run for three more terms. The constitutional changes allowed Kagame to run for a seven-year third term in 2017. The amended constitution, however, reduced the presidential term limits to five years from 2024. 

Habineza on his part began his campaign in the Gasabo District of Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, where he addressed supporters while Mpayimana launched his campaign in eastern Rwanda’s Kirehe District. Meanwhile, campaigns were launched in different parts of the country for more than 500 parliamentary candidates contesting for 80 seats in the lower chamber of parliament.  The presidential and parliamentary elections will be conducted on July 15. About 9.5 million Rwandans are eligible to vote, according to the National Election Commission.  

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

El Nino rains bring new life, challenges to Kenya’s dry regions

Kenya is among countries in East Africa that experienced heavy rains in since January to April 2024.

1 hour ago

Africa

WWF partners with Zambia to implement 2 climate adaptation projects

LUSAKA, June 23 (Xinhua) — The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has partnered with the Zambian government to undertake two climate adaptation projects...

2 hours ago

World

Unable to back down, Israel and Hezbollah move closer to all-out war

June 23 – Full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah would be “a catastrophe”, the UN Secretary-General says. But to David Kamari, who lives under...

2 hours ago

County News

Call for People with Epilepsy to Seek Treatment in Kisii

At least 20 epilepsy patients seek treatment in Kisii every week.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Evangelical Churches to Prohibit Political Discussions Amid Finance Bill Protests

This call comes in response to recent massive demonstrations in Nairobi and other major cities against the proposed taxes in the Finance Bill 2024,...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Confusion and Outrage Follow Itumbi’s Flip-Flop on Crazy Nairobian’s Release

He had earlier claimed that Billy was freed by police on a police bond.

13 hours ago

Top stories

Kenyan Leaders Under Fire in Lengthy X-Space Debate Over Finance Bill 2024

More protests are planned in Nairobi and other major cities next week.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activists seek answers on whereabouts of content creator Crazy Nairobian

The organizations including Amnesty International, the Law Society, Kenya Medical Association, Defenders Coalition, the Independent Medical Legal Union and the Bloggers Association of Kenya...

21 hours ago
Advertisement