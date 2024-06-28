Connect with us

Calm reported in Nairobi, other major towns after protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Calm has been restored in Nairobi and other major towns across the country following Thursday’s protests.

The protests, which erupted owing to parliament’s passage of the controversial Finance Bill, had caused significant disruptions, with many shops and offices closing early as a precaution.

In Nairobi, the city’s streets were back to their usual activity, with public transportation operating smoothly and no reports of significant disturbances.

Major markets and shopping centers, which had been closed, are now fully open, and citizens are going about their daily routines without fear or interruption.

Reports from other towns, including Mombasa, Kisumu, and Eldoret, indicate a similar return to normalcy.

The nationwide anti-finance bill protests reached climax on Tuesday when protestors overwhelmed police and overrun parliament buildings and destroyed property.

Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and downtown shops bore the heaviest brunt of demonstrations.

Looters who took advantage of the chaos ransacked business premises for the better part of the afternoon.

Alex Muia, one of the Traders in Nairobi stated that he has lost goods worth Sh500,000 as his shop was vandalized during the protests.

“I have lost a lot of things and there is no other way because there is nothing to do but start from scratch. We expected the President to at least say he has withdrawn the finance bill, he doesn’t really care about us Kenyans he only cares about himself and his security,” he said.

