Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tuesday's demonstration against the Finance Bill 2024 was largely dominated by GenZ's.

NATIONAL NEWS

Budget Cuts in Kenyan Health Sector Spark Outcry Amid Sickle Cell Crisis

The budget cut of over Sh11 billion has come as a significant shock to the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – Amid the growing demand for a stronger public health system in Kenya, the recent announcement of the Ministry of Health being allocated only Sh127 billion for the 2024-25 financial year has been met with widespread disappointment and concern.

The budget cut of over Sh11 billion has come as a significant shock to the country.

As World Sickle Cell Day (June 19) approaches, Nguvu Change Leader Arnold Osano hopes to draw the government’s attention to the health crisis that Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) has already triggered in Kenya. He emphasizes that the reduced budget will further impede efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and combat SCD.

In September 2023, the Kenyan Ministry of Health declared that approximately 14,000 children are born with Sickle Cell Disease each year. Through his online petition, “Give Kenyans Quality and Affordable Healthcare Services,” Arnold Osano underscores the urgent need to prioritize resource allocation towards improving preventive, promotive, and curative healthcare services in Kenya.

“Kenya’s healthcare system faces significant challenges in managing diseases like SCD. Primary healthcare facilities often lack the resources for appropriate treatment, leading to late diagnoses and hindering timely management. Furthermore, healthcare providers frequently lack the necessary skills and knowledge to diagnose and manage such diseases effectively, resulting in suboptimal care. The high cost of treatment also places a heavy financial burden on patients. We hoped the health budget would focus on strengthening the system, but instead, the allocation was slashed, which is a real irony,” Osano stated.

Highlighting Article 43(A) in the Constitution of Kenya, which enshrines the right of citizens to the highest attainable health standards, Arnold added, “We urge the National and County Government Departments of Public Health and Sanitation to ensure effective allocation of medical resources, involve the legislature to guarantee constructive usage of these resources, implement management and containment strategies for communicable disease outbreaks, and strengthen public health systems to restore public trust and confidence. Only then can we move forward as a strong nation that values the health of its citizens.”

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, echoed these concerns, noting that African countries lack the necessary resources to provide comprehensive care for people with diseases like SCD. According to WHO, the absence of newborn screening programs and surveillance across the region results in a lack of accurate and reliable data on the disease.

The budget cut has raised alarm among health advocates and citizens alike, who worry that the reduced funding will exacerbate existing challenges in the healthcare system and hinder progress in addressing critical health issues such as Sickle Cell Disease.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK Condemns Arrests, Assaults on Journalists During Nairobi Protests

The attacks occurred during protests staged against the Finance Bill 2024 that seeks to raise the cost of living through heavy taxes.

7 mins ago

Featured

(VIDEO) Police teargas and arrest “occupy parliament” protestors in Nairobi

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya scraps bread tax as protesters tear-gassed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya’s government has scrapped some proposed taxes in this year’s controversial finance bill after a public outcry. The announcement...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome promises to enhance security for Judges, Judicial officers, staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured that immediate steps were being taken to ensure the safety of court premises,...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza MPs pledge to vote for the Finance Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group will vote for the Finance Bill 2024 when it comes up for debate in the...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK condemns Police Ban on Finance Bill 2024 protests, threaten legal action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has threatened legal action against Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei for banning the...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Relief for Kenyan as govt retracts proposed excise duty on vegetable oil

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenyan can now breathe a slight sigh of relief following the dropping of the proposed Excise duty on vegetable...

8 hours ago

World

Police lob teargas to disperse occupy parliament protestors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Police officers on Tuesday lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse a section of Occupy Parliament activists as they attempted...

8 hours ago