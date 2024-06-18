Budget Cuts in Kenyan Health Sector Spark Outcry Amid Sickle Cell Crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – Amid the growing demand for a stronger public health system in Kenya, the recent announcement of the Ministry of Health being allocated only Sh127 billion for the 2024-25 financial year has been met with widespread disappointment and concern.

The budget cut of over Sh11 billion has come as a significant shock to the country.

As World Sickle Cell Day (June 19) approaches, Nguvu Change Leader Arnold Osano hopes to draw the government’s attention to the health crisis that Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) has already triggered in Kenya. He emphasizes that the reduced budget will further impede efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and combat SCD.

In September 2023, the Kenyan Ministry of Health declared that approximately 14,000 children are born with Sickle Cell Disease each year. Through his online petition, “Give Kenyans Quality and Affordable Healthcare Services,” Arnold Osano underscores the urgent need to prioritize resource allocation towards improving preventive, promotive, and curative healthcare services in Kenya.

“Kenya’s healthcare system faces significant challenges in managing diseases like SCD. Primary healthcare facilities often lack the resources for appropriate treatment, leading to late diagnoses and hindering timely management. Furthermore, healthcare providers frequently lack the necessary skills and knowledge to diagnose and manage such diseases effectively, resulting in suboptimal care. The high cost of treatment also places a heavy financial burden on patients. We hoped the health budget would focus on strengthening the system, but instead, the allocation was slashed, which is a real irony,” Osano stated.

Highlighting Article 43(A) in the Constitution of Kenya, which enshrines the right of citizens to the highest attainable health standards, Arnold added, “We urge the National and County Government Departments of Public Health and Sanitation to ensure effective allocation of medical resources, involve the legislature to guarantee constructive usage of these resources, implement management and containment strategies for communicable disease outbreaks, and strengthen public health systems to restore public trust and confidence. Only then can we move forward as a strong nation that values the health of its citizens.”

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, echoed these concerns, noting that African countries lack the necessary resources to provide comprehensive care for people with diseases like SCD. According to WHO, the absence of newborn screening programs and surveillance across the region results in a lack of accurate and reliable data on the disease.

The budget cut has raised alarm among health advocates and citizens alike, who worry that the reduced funding will exacerbate existing challenges in the healthcare system and hinder progress in addressing critical health issues such as Sickle Cell Disease.

