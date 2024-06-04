Brussels Airlines resumes direct flights to Nairobi after 9 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Brussels Airlines has resumed direct Nairobi flights after a 9-year break.

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok welcomed the airline’s six weekly flights as a demonstration of the impact of the visa-free regime.

Bitok emphasised the pivotal role of the visa-free regime has played in opening up the country’s skies.

”We are happy about this initiative because our government has been opening the country through the visa-free regime,” Bitok said Monday night when he received the inaugural flight at JKIA alongside his Transport counterpart Mohamed Daghar.

“This inaugural flight saw 200 passengers that received the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) in a record time,” he observed.

Bitok asserted that the airline’s return to Kenya signifies enhanced connectivity to Europe while at the same time fostering tourism, trade and investment opportunities.

Kenya abolished visa requirements for all international visitors on January 1 in what President William Ruto said was in line with his administration’s agenda to bolster tourism and borderless commerce.

Brussels Airlines’ entry into Kenya will increase Lufthansa Group’s flights to Nairobi from Frankfurt (Germany) and Brussels (Belgium) to thirteen in the summer and eleven in the winter.

The airline’s East African General Manager, Kevin Markette, exuded confidence in the route’s ability to provide demand for its fleet.

