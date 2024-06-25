Azimio Senators condemn excessive police force during anti-Finance Bill demos, demand release of those arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Azimio La Umoja, has condemned the excessive use of police force against the Finance Bill 2024, insisting it’s against the law.

Led by Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo, they further demanded the immediate release of those arrested in the wake of the anti-finance bill demonstrations.

“Every Kenyan has a right to demonstrate and therefore we demand the immediate release of the youth who have been arrested illegally,” he said.

Senate Deputy Minority Whip Edwin Sifuna questioned why police were arresting individuals in their homes at ungodly hours without details on reasons for their arrest.

“We want to condemn the regime because instruments of state are being used against those who dissent against government,” he said.

The opposition senators pushed for immediate release of Parliamentary staff Gabriel Oguda,other activists and bloggers who have so far been arrested with no access to their legal counsel.

“We have seen police in the homes of innocent people at 2am very ungodly hours…Those arrested by goons working on behest of Ruto must be released,” Sifuna said.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua reinforced that President William Ruto must resign from his office having failed to protect the will of the people.

Wambua stated the anti-finance bill demonstrations staged by the young generation over high cost of living and corruption is the clearest signal that his regime is unpopular.

“The voice of the people,is the voice of God…It’s no longer about withdrawing Finance Bill but for President Ruto to resign,” he said.

Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma called for the halting of ‘abduction’ of people saying the Finance Bill should be withdrawn to calm the tension in the country.

“Ruto should call his troops to reject the entire bills so that we can have a conversation. Clearly we can see arrogance and chest thumping around Parliament,” Mumma stated.

