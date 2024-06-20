Azimio MPs Declare “Battle Far from Over” as Finance Bill Passes First Hurdle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – President William Ruto secured a significant victory Thursday as the Finance Bill 2024 passed the second reading stage despite street protests and opposition from Azimio La Umoja lawmakers.

The bill now moves to the committee of the whole house, where it will be subjected to various amendments proposed by legislators.

Protests have been held across the country since Tuesday, with the Gen Z leading the charge. On Thursday, protesters clashed with police in Nairobi and other major towns, engaging in running battles and facing tear gas as they tried to reach Parliament. Thousands of Gen Z demonstrators were on the streets in June 2024 to protest against punitiive measures in the Finance Bill.

At this stage, lawmakers will vote on the legislative document clause by clause before it advances to the third reading stage.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, despite the opposition’s failure to halt the bill, insisted that the struggle to protect Kenyans’ interests is far from over. “This is not the end; this journey has just started. We are taking a vote while police are battling young people out there. The battle to protect Kenyans’ interests is on and is not over,” Wandayi stated.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed criticized the ruling coalition lawmakers for ignoring valid input from the opposition and voting under the influence of the Executive. “After pumping a whole lot of sense into the Kenya Kwanza side, the bill was passed in a very draconian manner. It’s a sad day for me, and we have nothing to do but to live with it,” Mohammed said.

Nyando MP Jared Okello declared that they would continue to push for demonstrations across the country to send a message to President Ruto’s administration that they have neglected Kenyans. “Kenyans have spoken unequivocally that this is a bill that doesn’t align with them. The battle will continue outside the house and inside the house. We will mobilize Kenyans to demonstrate,” said Okello. Thousands of Gen Z demonstrators were on the streets in June 2024 to protest against punitiive measures in the Finance Bill.

Suba South MP Millie Mabona pointed out that the government should be wary that the children of lawmakers are among those demonstrating across the country. “The children of MPs from both divides are the ones demonstrating, and so if you are listening, government, please take action,” Mabona said.

Mathare MP Anthony Aluoch criticized the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government for disregarding the views of Kenyans during the public participation exercise. “This was a long con; the bill presented for public participation was a decoy. I want to encourage Generation Z this battle has started, and we will continue,” said Aluoch.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino added, “I want to urge Generation Z that demonstrations must continue. It must achieve the final thing so that the oppressor is edged out from power.”

MPs had until 1pm Thursday to submit their proposed amendments to the office of the Speaker, which will be considered during the committee of the whole house.

“Members, the matter of the Finance Bill is now over, we wait for the committee of the whole. Those who have amendments to file, the clerk and his team will process those amendments,” Speaker Wetang’ula said.

The Committee of the whole will then consider all the proposed amendments and take a vote on each of them. If an amendment is passed, it becomes part of the Bill.

