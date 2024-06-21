Azimio Demands Resignation of Top Police Chiefs Following Protester’s Death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, June 21 – Azimio La Umoja has demanded the immediate resignation of Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei for failing to protect Kenyans during the anti-finance bill demonstration that resulted in the death of one person.

Rex Kanyike Masai, 29, lost his life along Moi Avenue during the anti-Finance Bill protests on Thursday.

Witnesses reported an officer firing into the crowd, injuring Rex in the leg. Despite efforts to save him at Bliss Hospital Moi Avenue, he succumbed to his wounds.

The Opposition Coalition is pushing for the Director of Public Prosecution to bring charges against Koome, Bungei, and any other officers responsible for the deaths and injuries of Kenyans during previous demonstrations staged by the coalition.

“It is evident that there is a big problem with our security officers as these tragic shootings are not isolated events. Not long ago, during maandamano, 75 people were killed because police opted for live bullets. This is a return of the police force instead of service,” said Azimio Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka.

Azimio La Umoja insisted that police officers must be held responsible for their heavy-handedness during protests, maintaining that it will not be tolerated.

“Despite the publicly recorded crimes, the murders of the 75 victims are yet to be investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice. We have not forgotten and we will never forget,” read the statement.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition hailed Generation Z for standing up against the punitive tax measures by President William Ruto’s administration despite police intimidation to interfere with the protests. Protests have been held across the country since Tuesday, with Gen Z leading the charge.

On Thursday, protesters clashed with police in Nairobi and other major towns, engaging in running battles and facing tear gas as they tried to reach Parliament.

“These are not clout chasers concerned with growing their TikTok numbers as alleged by the Kenya Kwanza regime and its sympathizers. Their images have not been photoshopped. The Gen Z on the streets are your authentic voters,” Musyoka stated.

The Opposition linked the Generation Z movement to the historic Sabasaba Movement, emphasizing their upsurge shouldn’t be ignored, calling it a significant turning point for the nation.

“They demand transparency from authorities and institutions. Despite their young age, they are politically engaged and eager to participate in civic activities. We say msilale bado mapambano,” said the Azimio Co-Principal.

Azimio La Umoja coalition implored Kenyans to recall the 204 lawmakers who voted in support of the Finance Bill 2024, terming them ‘traitors’ and unfit to hold public office.

“To the 204 traitors, Kenyans know your names, your homes, your relatives, your businesses, and your mobile phone numbers. More importantly, they will use all constitutional means available to eject you from the house,” Musyoka remarked.

Conversely, they have pushed for the impeachment of President William Ruto for impoverishing Kenyans since he came into power in 2022 after defeating Odinga in the highly contested election.

“To Zakayo, your employers have said Enough is Enough! They want you to go home today and now, not on August 10, 2027,” said Musyoka

