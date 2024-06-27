Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio files petition against KDF deployment to quell protests

Azimio argued that military deployment was unconstitutional as the Gazette notice issued by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was done without any approval of the National Assembly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27-Azimio La Umoja has filed petition under certificate of urgency against KDF deployment to quell protests ahead of a ruling on a similar case by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

The Opposition Coalition through legal counsel Otiende Amollo argued the military deployment was unconstitutional as the Gazette notice issued by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was done without any approval of the National Assembly or Defence Council.

“Approval of the National Assembly cannot act retroactively but must act retrospectively. Additionally, the business of the House was conducted in disregard to the Standing Orders as the special motion was tabled without any notice as required by the Standing Orders,” the court papers read.

The Raila Odinga led coalition has sued the National Assembly pointing out that the procedure on approving the deployment of the troops was in contravention of the standing orders.

The petition argued the ramification of KDF deployment requires a special motion which requires a special sitting.

Basing their argument on the standing order of the house,the coalition said MPs ought to have been notified prior of the date and time of the sitting and not being ambushed on the matter using a supplementary order paper.

Lawmakers from the opposition side had decried that the issue was deliberated when the house had no quorum as majority didn’t attend the sitting following the invasion of the chambers by demonstrators on Tuesday.

“However, on the morning of 26th June 2024, the Leader of Majority, Hon Kimani Ichungwa, vide Supplementary Order Paper dated Wednesday, 26th June 2024, moved a motion for ratification of deployment of Kenya Defence Forces.

As evidenced by the said Supplementary Order Paper, the deployment of the Defence Forces was done without approval of the National Assembly, rendering the actions a nullity,” the court papers read.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This comes even as Highcourt Judge Lawrence Mugambi is expected to make the ruling after hearing the parties in the case filed by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) seeking to block the deployment of the military to assist the police.

LSK, through its president Faith Odhiambo argued that the deployment of KDF in town is unconstitutional insisting the procedure undertaken for approval was merely cosmetic.

The LSK President told the court the gazette notice should have been given 24 hours after parliament approval.

“What we are seeing is parliament and the executive treating us to a circus to cover up. We have never seen a scenario such as this since the 1982 coup,” she said.

On Tuesday night, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale issued a Gazette Notice authorizing the deployment of the military, as police appeared overwhelmed in many parts of the country, particularly in Nairobi. Protesters had stormed Parliament following the bill’s passage.

“The Kenya Defence Forces is deployed on June 25, 2024, in support of the National Police Service in response to the security emergency caused by ongoing violent protests in various parts of the country, resulting in the destruction and breaching of critical infrastructure,” Duale stated.

Odhiambo poked holes on the gazette notice issued by CS Duale saying no state emergency had been declared or parameters indicated on the notice in regards to timelines of KDF operations in the protests.

“The military are there to put fear and intimidate the people of Kenya and frustrate the citizens to exercise their rights and they are still on streets to date,”she argued.

The Ministry of Defence through their counsel, argued termed chaos that has characterized the anti-finance bill demonstrations is a situation of emergency which warrant the reinforcement of KDF deployment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are having a state of emergency and this kind of deployment have been done before .The situation falls squarely in a situation of emergency,”the counsel said.

The Office of the Attorney General urged the court to thrawt the pleas by the LSK pointing out that the government has followed the constitution and the respondents has no given evidence to support their argument.

LSK argues that there was nothing in the protests that would have been deemed as an emergency to warrant Military involvement. However, according to CS Duale, the Tuesday protests were akin to security emergency following invasion of key arms of government including Parliament.

The chaotic scenes unfolded as police struggled to disperse rioters who stormed Parliament. The confrontations were marked by live bullets and tear gas moments after Members of Parliament approved the bill. Several protesters sustained serious bullet wounds during the clashes

Among critical infrastructure affected include the Supreme Court and City Hall- the Nairobi County Headquarters which was also set ablaze by protesters.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

7 people injured during Homa bay protests

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jun 27 – Seven people have suffered police gunshot wounds and rushed to Homa bay county Teaching and Referral Hospital following...

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Haiti vows to restore order with Kenya-led force’s help

Rocked by decades of instability, the Caribbean nation has seen an escalation of violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse three years ago.

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Northern Kenya leaders condemn Gachagua’s remarks undermining NIS, Presidency

The leaders indicated that the DP's sentiments demean the presidency and are now demanding that he resigns or face impeachment.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF patrol City streets ahead of ruling on deployment

KDF personnel could be seen snaking through protestors but they stayed short of engaging them.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Business Community members in Nairobi CBD, chase away protesters after Tuesday’s looting

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27 – Traders and members of the business community in downtown Nairobi have chased away protesters who were attempting to hold...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police fire tear gas at renewed Kenya protests

There has been heavy deployment of security forces, including the military, and roads are blocked around key buildings in the capital

3 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court to rule on petition against KDF deployment at 3pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – The High Court will at 3pm deliver a ruling on whether to suspend the deployment of the Kenya Defence...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police in Migori clash with protestors who had lit bonfires on highway to Kisii

MIGORI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Police in Migori have clashed with protestors who lit bonfires and blocked transport on Migori-Kisii highway. Residents says they...

4 hours ago
Advertisement