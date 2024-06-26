Aukot Accuses President Ruto of Insensitivity Over Tuesday’s Chaos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 26 – Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot has condemned the violence witnessed on Tuesday during the anti-Finance Bill protests across the country.

Aukot criticized President William Ruto for being insensitive by labelling the chaotic events as treasonous and for his silence throughout the day as unarmed youth were allegedly shot by police during the protests.

The unrest left more than 20 people dead and hundreds injured, with at least 50 others arrested. The protests, which began last week, culminated on Tuesday when demonstrators stormed Parliament following the bill’s passage, resulting in violent scenes unprecedented in independent Kenya.

Aukot expressed outrage over Ruto’s lack of empathy towards the victims of police brutality. “We, the Thirdway Alliance Kenya team, are angered and disturbed by the unfortunate reckless contents of the one-minute insensitive press statement by President William Ruto, which he delivered a few minutes past 9:00 pm yesterday,” said Aukot.

According to Aukot, the President showed no remorse or empathy for the victims while delivering his statement to Kenyans, even as police opened fire on protesters. “The seemingly angry president remained silent all day and woke up at night to read these threats to the youth. For over 60 years since independence, Mr. Ruto becomes the first president of Kenya to have declared war on our youth,” he stated.

In his address to the nation, President Ruto described Tuesday’s chaos as treasonous and vowed a tough response to restore normalcy in the country. He asserted that the events were orchestrated and funded by unnamed individuals aiming to destabilize the country.

“We shall provide a full and expeditious response to the treasonous events,” Ruto stated, assuring the nation of the government’s determination to secure the country. He also issued a stern warning: “I hereby put on notice the financiers of violence and anarchy.”

Aukot pleaded with President Ruto to listen to the grievances of the citizens opposing the controversial Finance Bill, which had sailed through Parliament, for the peace of the country.

“Ignoring the voices of the people will only worsen the situation. Dialogue and understanding are essential to resolving this issue peacefully,” Aukot emphasized.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The protests, which began last week, reached a climax on Tuesday when demonstrators stormed Parliament following the bill’s passage. The violent scenes resulted in several deaths and injuries, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for restraint from both local and international leaders.

By Wednesday, businesses in Nairobi and other parts of the country were counting their losses, with many shops looted or burnt. In Nairobi, City Hall and the Supreme Court were set on fire before the blazes were extinguished, but many businesses in the Central Business District were not as fortunate, as mobs descended on them.

Since Tuesday, there has been mounting pressure from leaders, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, urging President Ruto not to sign the bill and to listen to the people instead. On Wednesday, President Ruto heeded these calls and announced that he was sending the bill back to Parliament for further amendments.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concerns about the violence in Kenya and urged restraint. “He is saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries, including those of journalists and medical personnel,” a statement from his office said.

Guterres emphasized the importance of upholding the right to peaceful demonstrations. “The Secretary-General urges the Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint and calls for all demonstrations to remain peaceful,” the statement added.

About The Author