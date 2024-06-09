AU Commission chief condemns recent killing of civilians in Sudan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ADDIS ABABA, June 9 (Xinhua) — African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Friday “strongly” condemned a recent killing of civilians in Sudan.

The chairperson “condemns in the strongest terms the massacre carried out in Wad Al-Noura, in Gezira State of Sudan on June 5,” said an AU statement issued Friday.

According to the AU statement, Faki has learned “with horror” the devastating news that at least 150 civilians, including at least 35 children, have been indiscriminately killed in ongoing attacks on the town.

“This horrific death toll is a grim reminder that in this senseless war, women and children bear the brunt of the wanton destruction perpetrated by the warring parties,” Faki said.

Faki further expressed his concern that, despite many efforts by the international community to achieve a ceasefire between the warring parties, the situation in Sudan has continued to deteriorate, and is leading to acute hunger and even famine in various parts of Sudan, threatening the lives of millions of civilians.

“The devastating scenes of over one hundred bodies being prepared for burial must strengthen the resolve and commitment of the international community to put an end to this war once and for all,” he stressed.

Stressing the urgent need for perpetrators of such atrocities to be held accountable, Faki called on the two Sudanese warring parties to immediately return to the Jeddah ceasefire process, to end the fighting unconditionally, and to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access to the needy population.

Brutal fighting erupted in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on April 15 last year and quickly escalated across various parts of the African country.

The ongoing conflict involves the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with each side accusing the other of initiating hostilities.

