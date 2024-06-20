Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli says taxation key for development amid anti-Finance bill protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 -Central Organization of Trade Unions, (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli sayus taxation is key for development amid countrywide demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Atwoli rallied Kenyans and leaders behind Finance Bill 2024 being debated in the National Assembly.

He explained that if every Kenyan pays taxes and the money used properly, the country will avoid borrowing money and grow economically.

“We should not query why our Kenyans are being taxed, people are being taxed everywhere and indeed if we pay tax and the money is used properly we will evade the issue of borrowing money. Borrowing money becomes very difficult for any country to grow,” he said.

Addressing the issue about the Finance Bill Atwoli stated that some citizens discussing the withdrawal of the finance bill have not read it.

“The overall issue is the government from the beginning, this is not a new thing. The president said that we will not borrow, and he said this country must be built by Kenyans,” he added.

