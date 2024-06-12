Atwoli re-elected ILO member for the fifth time

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been re-elected as the titular member of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for the fifth time.

He re-election was announced following the elections held on Monday during the 112th Session of the International Labour Conference.

Atwoli garnered 97 out of 130 votes and is now set to continue representing workers in the ILO governing body for another three years.

He becomes the first representative to hold the position for the fifth time.

