At least 4 people killed in early morning accident on Moyale – Marsabit road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – At least four people were killed after the driver of a 60-passenger bus traveling from Moyale to Marsabit lost control and hit a roadside barrier.

According to police, those injured in the early morning incident have been rushed to hospital.

“We mourn the loss of four lives and are deeply concerned for the 41 injured,” Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali said.

Ali visited the hospital to check on the injured, lauding the staff at Marsabit County Referral Hospital for their excellent work.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families, and I wish a swift recovery to the injured,” he said.

The Governor said the county government will step in for support needed.

“My government is committed to providing all necessary assistance,” Ali said.

Police said they are investigating the accident.

