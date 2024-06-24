Anti finance bill protests should end by 6.30pm, or at sunset, CS Kindiki announces

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations set for Tuesday must end by 6.30pm or sunset.

Speaking during a press conference where he outlined a raft of measures to be followed, CS Kindiki urged the protestors not to breach public order.

He further encouraged them not to provoke, harass the police who will be providing security or the or the public.

“The government of Kenya will respect, uphold, promote and fulfil the inalienable constitutional right of every person peaceably and unarmed to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket and to present petitions to authorities,” Kindiki stated.

He indicated that the government will deal firmly with criminals who may infiltrate the demonstrations.

Kindiki dared protesters to breach peace saying protesters “must not interfere with road, rail, sea or air transport in any manner whatsoever.”

He also warned those who have dared to march to State House, or forcefully access Parliament buildings and other government areas.

The CS further said that protesters must not interfere with the non-protesters since while Kenyans have a right to demonstrate, they are limited by the law.

“They must make sure that the enjoyment of these rights does not prejudice the rights and freedoms of others,” he said.

Kindiki said that protesters must remain peaceful and unarmed during the protests.

CS Kindiki added that demonstrators must engage without promoting violence or riots.

“They must not interfere with road rail, sea or air transport in any manner whatsoever. Whatever the demands, the issues, grievances or whatever the matter, the rule of law and public order must be maintained by all persons,” he said.

He further urged that non-protesters who hold a contrary view must also follow the law.

He said the security agencies will remain neutral but firm in enforcing the rule of law.

Kindiki, however, said that the rule of law must be followed at all times.

He said that Kenyans are free to exercise their constitutional rights and are free to demonstrate within the law.

The CS wants demonstrators not to breach public order, intimidate, harass or inconvenience other Kenyans.

