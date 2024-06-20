Anti-Finance Bill demonstrations underway in various parts of the country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024 are currently underway in various parts of the country.

In Nairobi, police lobbed teargas to disperse protestors with City Hall way and Parliament building cordoned off with heavy security.

In Kisumu, the peaceful protest that was staged by Generation Z was overtaken by marauding youths.

The protests also rocked Nakuru town where chanting youths walked along the main Kenyatta Avenue waving placards with various messages.

Similar peaceful demonstrations are underway in Eldoret, Nanyuki, Nyeri, Kisii and Kakamega.

About The Author