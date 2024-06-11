Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

All electric motorbikes for chiefs and assistants in ambitious climate plan

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 — The Government is phasing out more than 13,000 fuel-injected motorcycles used by chiefs and their assistants in favour of electric ones.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the move aims to improve mobility and efficient service delivery at locations and sub-location levels.

Speaking Monday while launching the pilot project’s distribution of the first batch of 22 motorcycles, the PS said the initiative placed Chiefs and their Assistants at the centre of the fight against climate change at the grassroots.

“Besides mobilising wananchi at the location and sub-location levels to grow trees, the use of electric motorcycles by the administrators boosts our climate action efforts at the grassroots,” he said

PS Omollo said the 22 motorcycles would benefit the administrators in Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nairobi.

More motorcycles will be distributed in the pilot project expected to take a month before a phased roll-out targeting all parts of the country.

“This initiative, covering twenty-two locations within the four counties, aims to enhance the efficiency of NGAOs in service delivery, solving challenges of transport and supporting our commitment to eco-friendly and sustainable solutions,” he said.

The PS said priority will be given to vast Counties and remote areas facing security challenges for easy e-mobility of the officers.

He noted that NGAOs (National Government Administration Officers) did not have enough vehicles for field officers and the acquisition of motorcycles for Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs would go a long way in enhancing their operations.

The PS said the officers will be trained on the use and maintenance of the electric motorcycles before being issued with them.

Refresher training will also be conducted from time to time on a need basis, he added.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

