Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Attorney General Justin Muturi.

Top stories

AG Justin Muturi’s Son Reported Missing Amid Suspected Abduction in Lavington

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje disclosed the incident on the night of Saturday, while standing next to the four-wheel-drive vehicle that Leslie was using at the time of his alleged abduction.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 23 – Attorney General Justin Muturi’s son, Leslie Muturi, has been reported missing amid suspicions of either kidnapping or arrest by police in Nairobi’s Lavington area.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje disclosed the incident on the night of Saturday, while standing next to the four-wheel-drive vehicle that Leslie was using at the time of his alleged abduction.

“Leslie Muturi, the son of AG Muturi has been abducted by police, I was driving behind him and I saw it happen,” he said, pointing to Leslie’s vehicle.

Police have said that they are unaware of who took the 40-year-old man.

Leslie, a businessman, was reportedly at a popular club along Dennis Pritt Road before driving out in his car, which was subsequently blocked a few meters ahead. He was forcibly taken out and put into a different car, which drove off immediately. The motive behind the incident remains unknown.

In a video circulating online on Saturday evening, MP Mwenje alleged that Leslie, whom he described as his friend, was taken out of his car by police officers by the roadside. Mwenje claimed that they were driving in different cars alongside other friends in Nairobi’s Kilimani area when the alleged police stopped Leslie’s car and took him away in a Land Cruiser.

“We were in Kilimani, my friend Leslie Muturi, son to AG Justin Muturi, was just arrested by the police here on the road. I was the one following him, this is his car,” the MP said in the video. The blue SUV was seen on the roadside with its doors and boot yanked open.

“To the police who have taken him, we will find you. Release him right now; we will not sleep until we find him. We have informed everyone in Nairobi,” Mwenje says in the video. “The cops are telling us they do not know where he is, yet the guys who have taken him are cops. We saw you in a white hardtop Land Cruiser, dressed in black combat. We saw you and have your plates.”

Police have stated that they are investigating the claims.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya Flag waving Youth Leads Anti-Finance Bill Chant at Holy Family Basilica

After holding up the national flag alone at the altar, the congregation erupted into applause as he began the anti-Finance Bill chant.

15 mins ago

Top stories

Heightened Security at ACK Nyahururu Diocese Amid Anticipated Protests

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were present at the diocese to attend the Consecration and Enthronement of Rev. Maj. Samson Mburu...

4 hours ago

Africa

Campaigns begin ahead of presidential, legislative polls in Rwanda

Kagame is seeking reelection following a 2015 constitutional amendment that allowed him to run for three more terms.

4 hours ago

County News

El Nino rains bring new life, challenges to Kenya’s dry regions

Kenya is among countries in East Africa that experienced heavy rains in since January to April 2024.

5 hours ago

Africa

WWF partners with Zambia to implement 2 climate adaptation projects

LUSAKA, June 23 (Xinhua) — The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has partnered with the Zambian government to undertake two climate adaptation projects...

6 hours ago

World

Unable to back down, Israel and Hezbollah move closer to all-out war

June 23 – Full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah would be “a catastrophe”, the UN Secretary-General says. But to David Kamari, who lives under...

6 hours ago

County News

Call for People with Epilepsy to Seek Treatment in Kisii

At least 20 epilepsy patients seek treatment in Kisii every week.

6 hours ago

Top stories

Evangelical Churches to Prohibit Political Discussions Amid Finance Bill Protests

This call comes in response to recent massive demonstrations in Nairobi and other major cities against the proposed taxes in the Finance Bill 2024,...

7 hours ago
Advertisement