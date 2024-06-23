AG Justin Muturi’s Son Reported Missing Amid Suspected Abduction in Lavington

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, June 23 – Attorney General Justin Muturi’s son, Leslie Muturi, has been reported missing amid suspicions of either kidnapping or arrest by police in Nairobi’s Lavington area.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje disclosed the incident on the night of Saturday, while standing next to the four-wheel-drive vehicle that Leslie was using at the time of his alleged abduction.

“Leslie Muturi, the son of AG Muturi has been abducted by police, I was driving behind him and I saw it happen,” he said, pointing to Leslie’s vehicle.

Police have said that they are unaware of who took the 40-year-old man.

Leslie, a businessman, was reportedly at a popular club along Dennis Pritt Road before driving out in his car, which was subsequently blocked a few meters ahead. He was forcibly taken out and put into a different car, which drove off immediately. The motive behind the incident remains unknown.

In a video circulating online on Saturday evening, MP Mwenje alleged that Leslie, whom he described as his friend, was taken out of his car by police officers by the roadside. Mwenje claimed that they were driving in different cars alongside other friends in Nairobi’s Kilimani area when the alleged police stopped Leslie’s car and took him away in a Land Cruiser.

“We were in Kilimani, my friend Leslie Muturi, son to AG Justin Muturi, was just arrested by the police here on the road. I was the one following him, this is his car,” the MP said in the video. The blue SUV was seen on the roadside with its doors and boot yanked open.

“To the police who have taken him, we will find you. Release him right now; we will not sleep until we find him. We have informed everyone in Nairobi,” Mwenje says in the video. “The cops are telling us they do not know where he is, yet the guys who have taken him are cops. We saw you in a white hardtop Land Cruiser, dressed in black combat. We saw you and have your plates.”

Police have stated that they are investigating the claims.

