African Commission on Human Rights urges Kenya to address Finance Bill concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) has expressed concerns over the current state of affairs in Kenya.

The ACHPR through the country rapporteur on Human Rights in Kenya, Hon Commissioner Solomon Ayele Derso, has raised concerns on the government’s move to adopt new taxes in the proposed finance bill which in turn has stirred public unrest.

The commission reminded the Kenyan Government that it should consult the public before making such decisions that affect the socio-economic wellbeing of Kenyan citizens.

“When adopting such measures that would directly affect the socio-economic wellbeing of citizens, most notably the most vulnerable sections of society, it is a pre-requisite that affected people are adequately consulted and their concerns are adequately addressed to ensure that such measures are in compliance with the African Charter,” said the commission.

It highlighted that the effort to enhance macro-economic stability through revenue generation needs to align with the want to protect people from being deprived of the basic needs.

The commission is also worried over the provision within the finance bill to remove section 51 of the Data Protection Act, allowing the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to access individuals’ financial records without a warrant or prior notice.

“Such measures set a dangerous precedent for government overreach and undermine the fundamental principles of privacy and civil liberties critical for ensuring protection of civil and political and socio-economic rights under the African Charter,” it stated.

It has urged the government to take immediate action to address these issues including; engaging the public in a constructive and inclusive dialogue, explore alternative measures to alleviate the financial burden, to respect the right to peaceful protests which is enshrined under article 11 of the African Charter.

ACHPR also advised the government to release those who were arrested during the peaceful protests on Tuesday and to ensure respect for personal data protection.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It expressed its support to the government as it finds a way to address these matters.

“The Commission emphasizes that the well-being of ordinary citizens must be at the forefront of any economic policy,” is highlighted.

“The Commission stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Kenya in their pursuit of social justice and urges the government to take immediate and effective steps to address the pressing issues arising from the recent tax measures and the threat it possesses to the socio-economic wellbeing and the right of citizens to privacy,” it added.

About The Author