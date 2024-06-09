ADF rebels kill at least 50 civilians in eastern DRC: local media

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KINSHASA, June 9 (Xinhua) — Recent deadly attacks attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels have resulted in the deaths of at least 50 civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported on Saturday, citing local officials.

According to local sources, the ADF carried out two overnight assaults in the Beni region of North Kivu province, killing at least 50 civilians on Tuesday and Friday. Several civilians were reportedly abducted by the rebels.

The ADF, an affiliate of the Islamic State in Central Africa, has been notorious for its violent activities in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces, which have been under a state of siege since May 2021, with military and police authorities replacing the civilian administration.

Through its propaganda channels, the Islamic State Central Africa Province claimed responsibility for the deaths of over 60 “Christians.”

Since November 2021, Ugandan troops, alongside their DRC counterparts, have been engaged in joint operations to combat the rebel group in eastern DRC.

