Activist Hanifa Adan clears funeral expenses, hospital bills of anti-Finance Bill protest victims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 Human Rights activist Hanifa Adan has fulfilled her promise to cater for the funeral expenses of the families of those who perished during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

The aid was also extended to the families of Rex Kanyike and Evans Kiratu, who tragically lost their lives during the Thursday Occupy Parliament protests.

The two are part of dozens of others killed by police in the wake of the anti-finance bill protest that rocked several parts of the country.

The activists led by Hanifa, Kimuzi, and Osama Otero had mobilized youths in a funds drive dubbed ‘Care for The Injured’ on several social spaces among them X and TikTok.

As of Friday, the fundraiser had surpassed their Sh10 million target to reach a staggering Sh25,104,245 on the M-CHANGA, a digital funds dive platform.

”Hello guys. Remember Rex and Evan’s? The first victims of this cruel regime. We have sent one million each to their families, that’s their mum. The remaining will be sent to the family of Ian, who was shot three times on the back and won’t be able to walk again,” she posted on X.

She disclosed that the remaining fund will be used to clear bills of similar cases of patients and slain persons during the anti-finance bill demos.

On Wednesday, the President announced that six people lost their lives, 214 people had been injured, with 95 already treated and released from different hospitals contrary to reports that more than 20 people have been confirmed dead.

Already, a consortium of human rights organizations led by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) have disputed those figures and have threatened to table a report disclosing numbers of protesters who died due to police brutality during the anti-finance bill demonstration.

