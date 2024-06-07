7 people injured during Homa bay protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jun 27 – Seven people have suffered police gunshot wounds and rushed to Homa bay county Teaching and Referral Hospital following protests in Homa Bay Town.

Out of the seven, two are female and the other five are male.

According to the hospital matron Caroline Adongo, four sustained serious gunshot wounds during the protests and are in a critical condition.

Adongo says the four victims have already been taken to the hospital’s theatre for surgical procedures.

The three remaining victims who are in a stable condition continue to receive medication at the facility.

During the protests Police were engaged in a cat and mouse battle with youth who were protesting in Homa Bay town.

The demonstrations began in the morning, leading to confrontation with police.

The confrontation led to a situation in which the youth threw stones at police while police retaliated with teargas.

Police were repulsing the youth from the central business district of Homa Bay town.

Business persons incurred serious losses after their activities were paralysed all business premises were closed down as traders feared looting during the demonstrations.

The youth also blocked roads in the town, paralysing transport services in the area.

