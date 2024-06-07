Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

7 more bodies exhumed from Shakahola Forest, death toll at 436

According to government pathologist Johansen Oduor, this now brings the total death toll to 436.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Seven more bodies have been exhumed from the Shakahola forest at the start of phase five of the exercise.

According to government pathologist Johansen Oduor, this now brings the total death toll to 436.

Oduor further indicated that 50 graves have been earmarked for exhumation.

The exercise is being undertaken by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide department in collaboration with other agencies.

The state has already handed over the last of 34 bodies which had been positively identified.

Over 400 bodies had been preserved in refrigerated containers outside the Malindi Sub-county Hospital mortuary.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

LPG truck bursts into flames near Fedha estate

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – A truck ferrying  Liquefied Petroleum Gas on Monday exploded into flames near a bus terminus near Fedha estate in...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Kagombe to undergo mental test ahead of Friday plea taking

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe is set to undergo a mental test ahead of his plea taking...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KICC management hails ruling affirming govt ownership of disputed land

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) management has lauded the High Court’s decision confirming that the government is the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CGIAR Announces Inaugural Science Week to Promote Sustainable Food Systems

Nairobi, Kenya, June 3 – CGIAR, the world’s largest publicly-funded research partnership dedicated to securing a sustainable future for food, nutrition, and climate, is...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KANU to appeal court ruling revoking KICC land title

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Kenya African National Union (KANU) says it will appeal the court ruling revoking the Kenyatta International Convention Centre...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teenage motorist filmed beating Kenyan policeman arrested

Kenyan police have arrested a 19-year-old motorist who was filmed beating up a traffic policeman on a road in the capital, Nairobi. In a...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NITA Director General, 3 others charged in sewing machines tender probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) Director General Stephen Ogenga has been charged with corruption in a sewing machines...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Day school heads welcome the reinstatement of government’s school feeding program

MURANG’A, Kenya, June 3 – Day secondary school heads have welcomed a move by MPs to reinstate the school feeding programme which had been...

4 hours ago