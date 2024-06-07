7 more bodies exhumed from Shakahola Forest, death toll at 436

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Seven more bodies have been exhumed from the Shakahola forest at the start of phase five of the exercise.

According to government pathologist Johansen Oduor, this now brings the total death toll to 436.

Oduor further indicated that 50 graves have been earmarked for exhumation.

The exercise is being undertaken by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide department in collaboration with other agencies.

The state has already handed over the last of 34 bodies which had been positively identified.

Over 400 bodies had been preserved in refrigerated containers outside the Malindi Sub-county Hospital mortuary.

