63pc of Kenyans feel country going in the wrong direction

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – A recent survey has revealed that 63 percent of Kenyans feel the country is going in the wrong direction because of high cost of living.

According to the study by Infotrak, those interviewed also want unemployment to be dealt with conclusively.

The research showed that Kenyans want transport, infrastructure and roads to be looked into as well as the cost of doing business and access to health facilities were mentioned.

“High cost of living and unemployment have been the prevalent and recurring issues of concern in recent polls conducted since August/September 2023 and February 2024,” Infotrak’s research manager Johvine Wanyingo stated.

Wanyingo further indicated that 19 percent of those polled felt the country is on the right track, citing improved economy.

“Majority of the respondents (63%) noted that the country is headed in the wrong direction with only 19% agreeing that it is headed in the right direction,” he stated.

He stated that the survey sample was 1,700 representing Kenyans who were 18 years and above.

The study also showed that Kenyans are least bothered about public participation, with a recent survey by Infrotrak projecting interest at 3 percent.

Those interviewed listed the disregard shown by those in authority of their thoughts and opinions on major issues.

Wanyingo stated that many are of the opinion that since parliament makes the final decisions, their opinions are now meaningless.

“Before any policy is passed it has to be subjected to public participation process however in terms of issues Kenyans are no longer raising it as a major key issue of concern and we want to hypothesize this is because many times our leaders bulldoze they give opinion at public baraza but in the long run peoples opinion don’t matter,” Wanyingo said.

“Several elected leaders always say that in as much as people give their opinions the final decisions are made by the house where the majority takes the win when they vote for those decision. What really matters is the decision made by the house,” he stated.

