Kimalel goat auction in Baringo County on December 14, 2023.

NATIONAL NEWS

62mn livestock targeted for vaccination against foot and mouth disease

Ruto disclosed that 50 million goats will be vaccinated under the same program through a collaborative nationwide exercise.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — The government has announced a national vaccination campaign against foot and mouth disease as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the management of livestock disease and pests.

Speaking when he led the country in commemorating the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday, President William Ruto said that more than 22 million cattle will be vaccinated against foot and mouth disease under the program.

Additionally, Ruto disclosed that 50 million goats will be vaccinated under the same program through a collaborative nationwide exercise.

“The government will provide vaccines and facilitate vaccination, while county governments will provide logistical support and human resources. 1,500 veterinary surgeons and 6,000 animal health assistants will provide health and husbandry services to our farmers,” he said.

President Ruto revealed that the modernized Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute produced 35 million doses of assorted livestock vaccines in 2023.

He maintained that veterinary services are essential to safeguard animal and human health, improve animal welfare and productivity.

Further Ruto said that vaccination is critical in ensuring the production of safe, high-quality animals and thus promote food security and domestic, as well as international trade.

To facilitate the holistic development of the livestock sector and anchor its value chains on a sustainable strategic platform, Ruto said that the government is implementing several policies and legislative reforms.

The frameworks include the Veterinary Policy, Livestock Policy, Livestock Bill, Livestock Masterplan, Food Safety Policy, and Food Safety Coordination Bill.

“All these are at various stages of consideration by the Cabinet and Parliament,” he said.

