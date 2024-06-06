Connect with us

6 convicts guilty of 2013 murder of former MP Juja George Thuo jailed for 15 years

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Six convicts found guilty of the 2013 murder of former Juja Member of Parliament George Thuo have been jailed for 15 years.

The Convicts Paul Wainaina Boiyo alias Sheki, Thuo’s aide Christopher Lumbazio Andika alias Lumba, DJs Andrew Karanja Wainaina and Samuel Kuria Ngugi alias Visi, Esther Ndinda Mulinge, a waiter, and a patron Ruth Watahi Irungu will serve the sentence arising following their mitigation and Pre-Sentencing report.

Trial Judge Roselyn Korir said that the case has taken long due to several factors.

The Convict are said to have killed the former MP on November 17 2013.

The Court observed that some portions were put in his drinking beer.

The convicts served one year in Jail while awaiting to be released on bond.

Upon conviction their bond was cancelled and they were put in custody.

