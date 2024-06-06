54pc of Kenyans aware of Finance Bill, Infotrak study shows

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – 54 percent of Kenyans across the country are familiar with the of the Finance Bill 2024 according to a recent survey by Infotrak.

The study further shows that 62 percent of respondents in the Central Region are aware of the bill even as the Eastern regions scored the lowest at 41 percent.

According to the research conducted in May 2024, 59 percent of men have been informed about the contentious Bill compared to their female counterparts.

“On awareness of the Finance Bill 2024 we had 54 percent conversant with the Bill while 46 percent mentioned not to be aware of it. The male gender also is more aware of the Finance Bill than the female gender,” said Infotrak research manager Johvine Wanyingo.

The pollsters revealed that the majority of respondents in the central region representing 62 percent were aware of the Finance Bill 2024 compared to other regions in the country.

“62 percent of Kenyans in the Central region are aware of the finance Bill 2024 unlike other regions in terms of awareness .This is a clear indication of the rate of sensitization and education that goes on in the regions in regard to the Bill,” he added.

Infotrak said adults aged 46-55 years, often more engaged in financial matters, were most aware of the Finance Bill while 54 percent of Kenyans in the north eastern region had the least awareness of the proposed law that seeks to generate more revenue for the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Regarding the perceived impact of the Finance Bill on Kenya’s Economy, we had 85 percent of respondents from North Eastern who mentioned that the Bill t won’t have any impact,” stated Wanyingo.

81 percent of Kenyans however rejected the Introduction of motor vehicle tax of 2.5 percent of the value of the Motor Vehicle to be collected by the insurer under the new tax measures proposed in the Bill by the government while 87 percent opposed the 16 percent VAT proposal on Bread.

According to the Survey 86 percent of Kenyans also opposed the 16 percent VAT on financial and insurance services and transactions including M_Pesa on the proposed law.

